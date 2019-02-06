Home States Telangana

Two schemes to be implemented together

Vasudha Mishra was here to explain the guidelines of the PM-KISAN to Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be implemented simultaneously in the State. The Central government is no mood to club them. Additional secretary Ministry of Agriculture Vasudha Mishra indicated the same to the State government officials on Tuesday. 

Vasudha Mishra was here to explain the guidelines of the PM-KISAN to Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi. She informed the Chief Secretary that the first instalment of `2,000 would be deposited into the bank accounts of individual farmers.

Speaking to Express later, Vasudha Mishra said that Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu was a “big scheme”, whereas PM-KISAN is intended to provide succour to small and marginal farmers having five acres below agriculture land.

Aadhaar not mandatory
Vasudha Mishra said under PM-KISAN, wife, husband and minor children would be treated as a family and the benefit extended. Aadhaar is not mandatory and any residence proof could be submitted, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp