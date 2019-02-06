Two schemes to be implemented together

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be implemented simultaneously in the State. The Central government is no mood to club them. Additional secretary Ministry of Agriculture Vasudha Mishra indicated the same to the State government officials on Tuesday.

Vasudha Mishra was here to explain the guidelines of the PM-KISAN to Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi. She informed the Chief Secretary that the first instalment of `2,000 would be deposited into the bank accounts of individual farmers.

Speaking to Express later, Vasudha Mishra said that Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu was a “big scheme”, whereas PM-KISAN is intended to provide succour to small and marginal farmers having five acres below agriculture land.

Aadhaar not mandatory

Vasudha Mishra said under PM-KISAN, wife, husband and minor children would be treated as a family and the benefit extended. Aadhaar is not mandatory and any residence proof could be submitted, she said.