Udaya Samudram not yet a tourist destination

NALGONDA: Panagal tank, or Udaya Samudhram as it is called today, is one of the oldest reservoirs in Telangana. It was built by a ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty as an important religious place in this era. With time, it has seen much change — the reservoir’s capacity was increased from the original 0.5 tmcft to 15 tmcft. The reservoir continues to supply drinking water to Nalgonda Municipality and 512 villages and irrigation water to an ayacut of 2,000 acres.

A few years ago, the government saw potential in Udaya Samudhram as a tourist destination. It’s proximity from the town of Nalgonda was one of the main reasons for this. However, it doesn’t seem like the government was keen on following up.

There are no security arrangements. The reservoir was recently in the news when bags and identity cards belonging to two college girls were found here. It was initially believed the girls committed suicide in the reservoir but a few days later the girls were found hiding in Vijayawada.

Speaking to Express, Nalgonda district in-charge tourism officer K. Srinivas said the irrigation department is yet to do anything about the reservoir’s further development. “Thus we cannot develop any tourist spots here,” he said.