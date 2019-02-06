Home States Telangana

Whip cracked, 200 forest officers get marching orders

The chief minister approved and signed the file on Tuesday.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Tuesday suspended 11 forest officials for dereliction of duty and transferred around 200 officers, posting in their place “committed and dedicated” personnel. The move comes in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making it clear that he would crack down on timber smuggling and initiate strict steps for the protection of forests under his Jungle Bachao Jungle Badhao project.

Rao, through a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), reiterated that he would entrust the responsibility of saving forests to officers committed to their jobs and said a chunk of officers working in the Forest Department would be given on-field duties.

Acting on the chief minister’s instructions, the department initiated reforms including the appointment of officers with impeccable track records at problem areas and cracking the whip on corrupt bureaucrats who tacitly helped smugglers in return for money. Memos have been shot off to “irresponsible” officers for dereliction of duty. “Around 200 officers between the levels of chief conservator and beat officers have been transferred.

The chief minister approved and signed the file on Tuesday. Twenty-one district- level officers working as chief conservators, conservators and DFOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of districts,” the official release said. Accordingly, Chief Conservator of Forests AK Sinha has been transferred to Achampet and Conservator of Forests Sharwanand Vinod Kumar to Medak. Kawaal, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Bhupalapally, Khammam, Palvancha, Kinnerasani, Warangal, Khanapur, Nizamabad, Amrabad, Banswada, Illendu, Khagaznagar and Echoda have new district forest officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp