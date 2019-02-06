Whip cracked, 200 forest officers get marching orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday suspended 11 forest officials for dereliction of duty and transferred around 200 officers, posting in their place “committed and dedicated” personnel. The move comes in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making it clear that he would crack down on timber smuggling and initiate strict steps for the protection of forests under his Jungle Bachao Jungle Badhao project.

Rao, through a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), reiterated that he would entrust the responsibility of saving forests to officers committed to their jobs and said a chunk of officers working in the Forest Department would be given on-field duties.

Acting on the chief minister’s instructions, the department initiated reforms including the appointment of officers with impeccable track records at problem areas and cracking the whip on corrupt bureaucrats who tacitly helped smugglers in return for money. Memos have been shot off to “irresponsible” officers for dereliction of duty. “Around 200 officers between the levels of chief conservator and beat officers have been transferred.

The chief minister approved and signed the file on Tuesday. Twenty-one district- level officers working as chief conservators, conservators and DFOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of districts,” the official release said. Accordingly, Chief Conservator of Forests AK Sinha has been transferred to Achampet and Conservator of Forests Sharwanand Vinod Kumar to Medak. Kawaal, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Bhupalapally, Khammam, Palvancha, Kinnerasani, Warangal, Khanapur, Nizamabad, Amrabad, Banswada, Illendu, Khagaznagar and Echoda have new district forest officers.