Bajrang Dal warns ‘lovers’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

The members urged police to close down parks while asking ‘lovers’ to refrain from ‘vulgar’ activities. 

Published: 07th February 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

PTI2_14_2018_000046B

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In continuation to their annual opposition to the observance of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has called for a statewide ban. The members urged police to close down parks while asking ‘lovers’ to refrain from ‘vulgar’ activities. 

The members of the organisation, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that they would hold extensive educative seminars at various schools and colleges. “We will persuade youth from observing Valentine’s Day and preserve our Indian culture. Love is not a single day and anyone appearing like lovers will be counselled,” said G Venkateshwar Raju, spokesperson, VHP while addressing a press conference. The activists claim that they have counselled 70 couples on Valentine’s Day in 2018. 

