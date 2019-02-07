CBSE urges parents not to pressurise kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Board examination commencing from February 15, for the first time, CBSE has sent a letter to parents requesting them to not to exert pressure on their children. Keeping in mind the anxiety and stress levels among the students, the Board’s letter to parents asks them to encourage the children to choose a career of their choice.

CBSE has advised parents to read the letter and then submit it back to the school after signing the same, indicating that they have read it for adherence. Schools have been instructed to keep the letters for future reference but have to send a compliance report to the Board by February 6.