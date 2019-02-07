Home States Telangana

Did early polls bring down MPLADS spending in State?

As per the data tabled by Vijay Goel, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the rate of works completed when put against the number of total works sanctioned in 2018 stood at 70 per cent.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM

By  Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There has been a marked decrease in the rate of completion of works undertaken under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in Telangana for the financial year 2018-19 when compared to previous years, showed data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

As per the data tabled by Vijay Goel, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the rate of works completed when put against the number of total works sanctioned in 2018 stood at 70 per cent. However, in 2017, it was at 87.9 per cent, in 2016 at 102 per cent and in 2015, 101 per cent. The percentages above 100 per cent is due to the completion of works pending from previous financial years. 

Political analyst Mohan Guruswamy said that the reason behind the lagging performance might be the dissolution of the State Government in September 2018 for the Assembly elections. He explained: “In an election period, one cannot take up new projects.” Other reasons, Guruswamy said, could be that sanctions were made slower, apart from the issue of availability of funds.

It is important to note that under the MPLADS mechanism, the role of MPs is limited only to recommendation of works. Thereafter, it is the responsibility of the District Authority to sanction, execute and complete the projects. The year 2018 was also relatively poor in terms of utilisation of funds. As much as `10.03 crore funds remained unspent, which was also the highest when compared to previous years.

In 2017, unutilised funds stood at `5.6 crore; in 2016, `1.43 crore and in 2015, `8.07 crore was unspent. 
It may be noted that MPLADs funds are non-lapsable, both at the end of the Union government and at the end of the District Authorities, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said. Unspent balances are utilised in subsequent years.      

