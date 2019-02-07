Four of family killed in road accident

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Four of a family, including two children, were killed on the spot when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was rammed by an unidentified vehicle late Tuesday night, near Nelakondapalli mandal headquarters. The deceased were identified as Palapati Venkateswarlu (40), his mother Pitchamma (60), and two children Kodandaram (8) and Pranay (6).

Venkateswarlu, along with his mother and two sons, were returning from a relative’s wedding in Mudigonda village when the vehicle rammed their bike and sped away without stopping. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarter Hospital for a postmortem. The relatives of the deceased staged a rasta roko demanding the local MLA to address the situation.