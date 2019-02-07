How students fake their bank balances to get to America

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing ‘pay for stay’ scandal, as it has been dubbed by many in the Telugu states, has certainly come as a rude shock to many emigrants working in the United States of America. The scandal has also brought to light the myriad ways students adopt several fraudulent methods they use to fulfil their idea of the American dream. A typical student wanting to the study in the USA or Canada is required to show a bank balance between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. However, many students do not have such money. So what does one do in this situation?

According to consultancies privy with the process, the money is transferred to a specified bank account ‘temporarily’. The bank account continues to contain the money until the immigration process is almost done. Of course, the agency that provides the students with this ‘service’ asks for a handsome fee. Scores of Indian students have done this in the past few years.

However, problems arise when the bank account is not created properly. “Money lenders that work with us will give you a bank statement, with the amount of money you want to show in it, by giving you a fake certificate. The minimum charge for this is Rs 1,000,” said an employee at a consultancy firm in Kukatpally. When asked about how the fake certificate is obtained, he said, “All details will be forged.”

This method is mostly used when it gets difficult to obtain bank loans. It may be mentioned here that banks don’t issue loans in excess of Rs 7 lakh for students wanting to immigrate, in most cases, without an I-20 form or a student eligibility certificate from the US.

“The candidate needs to defend his credentials on his own during his Visa interview. There are very high chances of getting rejected if the candidate fails to answer the interviewer properly,” he added. It may be mentioned here that once a student gets rejected for a visa to go abroad, there are very few chances of him trying to get through again.