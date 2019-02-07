Home States Telangana

Irrigation water for rabi crop under SRSP

Former Minister E Rajender said that they would provide irrigation water from February 10 for Rabi crop under SRSP.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former Minister E Rajender said that they would provide irrigation water from February 10 for Rabi crop under SRSP. Rajender held a meeting at Jala Soudha on Wednesday on the renovation of SRSP. MLAs from the ayacut area were present. 

Speaking to reporters later, Rajender said that they directed the officials to expedite the renovation works. He said that SRSP would be linked with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Though, the original ayacut under SRSP was 14.40 lakh acres, the previous governments provided water only a maximum of 5 lakh acres.

Rajender said that the renovation works of the SRSP would be completed by June this year. He said that there were problems at some places for the land acquisition. He, however, said that they would overcome the minor problems and provide water up to Gouravelli for next Kharif season. After the meeting, Rajender called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and briefed the latter about the progress of the SRSP works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp