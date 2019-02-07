Irrigation water for rabi crop under SRSP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister E Rajender said that they would provide irrigation water from February 10 for Rabi crop under SRSP. Rajender held a meeting at Jala Soudha on Wednesday on the renovation of SRSP. MLAs from the ayacut area were present.

Speaking to reporters later, Rajender said that they directed the officials to expedite the renovation works. He said that SRSP would be linked with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Though, the original ayacut under SRSP was 14.40 lakh acres, the previous governments provided water only a maximum of 5 lakh acres.

Rajender said that the renovation works of the SRSP would be completed by June this year. He said that there were problems at some places for the land acquisition. He, however, said that they would overcome the minor problems and provide water up to Gouravelli for next Kharif season. After the meeting, Rajender called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and briefed the latter about the progress of the SRSP works.