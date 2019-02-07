Japan delegation meets MAUD PS for setting up waste incineration plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high level Japanese delegation led by Director International Cooperation Department for Waste Management, Clean Authority of Tokyo, Hidenori Yokoyama met with the Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar on Wednesday and discussed a feasibility study report for setting up a waste incineration plant in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

The delegation had earlier done an extensive study in Warangal for development of a waste treatment facility. It had proposed to introduce advanced Japanese waste treatment technologies.Yokoyama made a power point presentation on the characteristics of waste observed in Warangal, based on results of their survey. The lower calorific value of waste found within GWMC was found to be generally within the design range.

Based on the data and latest relevant laws and regulations, a fundamental business plan for the incineration plant was suggested. It would comply with Municipal Solid Waste rules 2016. It would also reduce land requirement by 90 per cent. The proposed plant will not emanate any smell either.

Arvind Kumar underscored the importance of waste treatment in rapidly growing cities where administrations frequently have to deal with insufficient landfill space. He said that a revenue model for waste treatment has to be worked out so that the cost can be recovered as soon as possible.

He enquired about the quantum of waste generated and the way the waste material is dealt with in Tokyo. Engineer in Chief Dhan Singh and other officials attended the meeting. The delegation will visit Warangal on Thursday.