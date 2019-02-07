Home States Telangana

KCR turns teacher, philosopher at training session for panchayat resources persons

Rao was very particular about the development of the villages and the new sarpanches should be trained for the same.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:42 AM

Chief Minister KCR speaks during a training class for resources persons, who in turn train Sarpanches, at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao donned multi-faceted roles in six-hour long training classes for panchayat resource persons at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. The Chief Minister as a host, personally supervised the arrangements for the lunch and mingled with the resource persons. While taking classes to them, Rao played the role of a teacher, motivational instructor, well-versed poet, humorist and many others.

Rao was very particular about the development of the villages and the new sarpanches should be trained for the same. As a beginning Rao addressed a training classes for resource persons, who in turn will train the newly elected sarpanches later. The essence of the Rao’s training was that the development of the country was nothing but the development of the villages. Rao rolled out the plans for the development of villages for the next five years.

While imparting training to the resource persons, Rao played the role of a teacher. The meeting started at 11 am and went on up to 5 pm, including lunch to the participants. Rao explained to them the provisions of newly enacted Panchayat Raj. The role, responsibilities and duties of the Sarpanch and village secretary. Rao, quoting poems frequently from Telugu literature including Vemana Satakam applied the moral in the poems to the development of the villages.

Quoting a poem from Sumathi Satakam, Rao said that if the village panchayats indulged in corruption, the responsible persons would be punished severely. While quoting a Sloka from Bhagavad Gita, Rao said that those who were born are definite to die some day or the other. While reciting the Sloka, Rao stressed the need to earmark some land in every village for burial ground. Rao also turned philosophical at this moment. 

“Notwithstanding the fact that the people clash with each other on caste and religion basis, their last rites will be done at the same burial ground,” Rao said. Rao also referred the names of organisations and great persons who contributed to the development of the villages. He narrated the success stories and contributions of SK Dey, the first union community development minister in Nehru’s cabinet. He explained how the National Institute of Rural Development was established by SK Dey and how with his interest Shadnagar and Patancheruvu blocks were formed. 

Rao also explained about Bandarkar of Konkan area and Vanarai society in Maharashtra.  He mentioned about Rajamouli who was responsible for the development of Gangadevipalli village as a model village. 
He also mentioned about the transformation of Ankapur village and Pragathi resorts. Rao introduced former sarpanch of Gangadevipalli village Rajamouli.

“Peoples’ representative should not forget that they are servants to the people. In Legislatures they should not be words like official party and Opposition party. Even in villages also there should be nothing like ruling or Opposition. The people’s representatives should feel that they are the servants to the people but not to dominate over them with the political power. Sarpanches are not elected to dominate but to serve the people,” he said. 

Funds to villages
The population in villages is 2.02 crore. As per the State Finance Commission’s recommendations every village will receive per capita funds of `1,611 and it accounts to `3,256 crore. A village which has a population of 500 will get around `8 lakh per year. In addition, `3,500 crore will be received from NREGA. The 14th Finance Commission funds will also be used. With Central and State funds, 12,751 villages will get `7,236 crore every year. In next five years, around `40,000 to `45,000 crore will be spent on the development of villages. Some funds could be pooled from CSR, donations and Sramadanam. “Wonders can be done with these huge funds,” the CM said. 

Pediripadu incident
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister condemned the incident that took place in Pediripadu village of Maddur mandal in Mahbubnagar district, where the newly elected sarpanch Balappa was made to sit on the floor while others were seated on the chairs. Rao said it was a serious matter and the government would ensure such incidents do not recur.

