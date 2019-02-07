Home States Telangana

MLC Mohd Sharif sole contender for AP Legislative Council chairman post

While the Excise Minister KS Jawahar handed over the nomination papers to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Deputy Secretary K Satyanarayana Rao.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Member of Legislative Council Mohammad Sharif filed his nomination papers for the Chairman post of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday. His election will be declared on Thursday. Sharif was accompanied by Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, and Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. 

While the Excise Minister KS Jawahar handed over the nomination papers to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Deputy Secretary K Satyanarayana Rao. Rao informed that only one nomination paper was received by the Legislature by Wednesday evening and a declaration will be positively made on Thursday. 

The Chairman post of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council remains vacant following the induction of Nasyam Mohammed Farooq, the first Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, into the Cabinet in November, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp