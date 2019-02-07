MLC Mohd Sharif sole contender for AP Legislative Council chairman post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Member of Legislative Council Mohammad Sharif filed his nomination papers for the Chairman post of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday. His election will be declared on Thursday. Sharif was accompanied by Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, and Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

While the Excise Minister KS Jawahar handed over the nomination papers to Andhra Pradesh Legislature Deputy Secretary K Satyanarayana Rao. Rao informed that only one nomination paper was received by the Legislature by Wednesday evening and a declaration will be positively made on Thursday.

The Chairman post of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council remains vacant following the induction of Nasyam Mohammed Farooq, the first Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, into the Cabinet in November, 2018.