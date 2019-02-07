Nagoba jatara ‘darbar’ to be organised today

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Keslapura’s Nagoba Jathara, the annual religious event of the Buigoita branch of Mesram clan of the Raj Gond adivasis in Adilabad district, will be held on Thursday. To mark the occasion, District Collector D Divya declared a local holiday for the darbar.

The tradition associated with the jatara is the practice of all people from the community showing up for a public grievance meet and submitting their representations.

The practice has its origins in 1941, when anthropologist Christopher Hemandorff visited the district in order to analyse and study the living standards of the tribal community in the area. Every year, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Uttnoor, conducts a Darbar (public grievance) where they receive thousands of applications.