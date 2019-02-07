Home States Telangana

No truck with TDP this time, Telangana Congress leaders tell Rahul Gandhi

Once bitten twice shy, the Telangana Congress does not want to have any truck with the Telugu Desam Party in the ensuing elections to Lok Sabha.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC leaders with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday | Express

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Once bitten twice shy, the Telangana Congress does not want to have any truck with the Telugu Desam Party in the ensuing elections to Lok Sabha.The party leaders have made this point clear to AICC president Rahul Gandhi when they were called for a conference in Delhi on Tuesday. According to one former MP, the leaders had explained to him how TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had benefited by igniting Telangana passions the moment TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made his entry into Telangana, during the campaigning stage of the recent Assembly elections. 

“There will be no Chandrababu Naidu this time. No seat sharing and no campaigning,” said one former MP, while another leader said that that seat sharing is ruled out.  “At the most, we may take the support of Telangana TDP leaders but it would not be an overt exercise.” The party leaders felt that an overdose of Chandrababu Naidu had spoilt the broth in the Assembly elections. 

“We should have been wary about it since Naidu was portrayed as a betrayer of Telangana during the days of Telangana movement,” one MLA said, analysing the reasons for the defeat of the People’s Front. When Rahul Gandhi sought the reasons for the party’s dismal performance despite the fact it was party matriarch Sonia Gandhi who gifted Telangana to its people, the leaders told them that, apart from Naidu factor, what had led the party’s debacle was lack of effective leadership.

“The leadership should inspire the people but it was singularly lacking at the time of elections. Though some of us had brought this to our president’s notice at the meeting, it is unlikely that there will be a change of guard now,” one leader said.
According to sources, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made no secret of his desire to step into Uttam Kumar Reddy’s shoes, contending that he had been with the party for a long time.

His supporters do not want the continuance of Uttam Kumar Reddy as PCC chief and RC Khuntia as in-charge of Telangana because they feel it was because of their inept handling of the elections that the Congress had lost miserably.The leaders also pointed out that the TRS had splurged so much money for managing polls that Congress fortunes remained on a downward spiral in the electoral battlefield. KCR had brought in Rythu Bandhu which is nothing but doling out government money to the farmers for votes.

TAGS
Telangana Congress Rahul Gandhi

