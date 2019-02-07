Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Tamil Nadu Governor for describing RSS as ‘most secular and inclusive’

Owaisi also slammed the UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s decision to pardon 38 people accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for terming RSS as “the most secular and inclusive”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that it was “antithetical to the constitutional values of secularism and fraternity”.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “RSS oath: fostering growth of Hindu society, religion & culture (sic). RSS prayer refers to Watan-e-Aziz as Hindu Rashtra. Gowalkar’s books are full of hate speechs against Muslims & Christians RSS’s very existence is antithetical to the constitutional values of secularism & fraternity.” 

He also included a snapshot of a text which quotes the RSS’ oath and which said it was “sufficient to show the hollowness of the RSS claim to support the national Constitution”. He also slammed the UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s decision to pardon 38 people accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots.

“This isn’t a “big political move”, it’s chipping away at the very basis of Constitution. Yogi is tense because Hindutva isn’t reaping dividends like he assumed Muzaffarnagar’s victims of arson, rape & murder deserve justice.”

