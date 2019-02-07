Prisons dept seeks feedback on ‘beggar-free’ initiative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than a year after launching the ‘make Hyderabad beggar free’ initiative, the State Prisons department has sought feedback various stakeholders in the matter. While several of them have lauded the move, many have expressed their opposition to it as well. The major contestation that were was to light during a meeting was of non governmental organisations (NGO) claiming that the department was not supposed to involve itself in matter related to beggars and homeless people.

VK Singh, Director General of Prisons Department admitted that the department had indeed been criticised by some. “There were a few NGOs which questioned our authority in the matter. But a larger number of them took to the initiative positively,” he said. It may be noted that the department was questioned for carrying out the initiative as they were relocating beggars to a shelter home located inside a prisons campus.

“There are several who are envious that we are doing such a noble job,” Singh added. The department sought feedback from the Law and Order, Women and Child Welfare, and SC/ST welfare departments.

The department has decided to send a proposal to the government and expand the shelter home model in all districts of the State. A proposal for the same is pending for 8 months now with the government. “We will give the updated feedback to the government to improve their confidence in expanding the initiative,” VK Singh said.