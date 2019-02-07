State to get 85% power generated by TSTPP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal of Ministry of Power to allocate 85 per cent power generated from Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (4,000MW) of NTPC Ltd to Telangana. Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) will come up at Ramagundam in Peddapalli.

The first phase of the TSTPP will comprise two units of 800 MW each. The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 mandates that TPC shall establish a 4000 MW power facility in the successor State Telengana, as mentioned in the 13th Schedule of the Act. Presently, Phase-I of the project is under construction.

Telangana Super Thermal Power Project expected to commission in third quarter of 2020-2021. As per the investment approval in January 2016, the indicative completion cost of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) is `11,811.26 crore, out of which `1,849 crore expenditure was incurred up to March 2018.Higher allocation of Power to Telangana from TSTPP will ensure that the Central government has taken the necessary measures as enumerated in the 13th Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act.