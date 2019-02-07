Telangana, AP and Karnataka discoms owe Rs 4000 crore to NTPC

Home States Telangana

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh | Express

By Express News Service

As much as `4,228 crore has remained unpaid to NTPC for over two months from the date of issue of bills by various distribution companies (discoms) in three states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
According to the notices issued by state-run power producer NTPC, the discoms in Telangana owe it `2,152. 92 crore, of which `1,356.06 crore is overdue by 60 days. Andhra Pradesh’s power utilities have to pay `2,971.83 crore out of which `2,219.84 crore is due for more than 60 days while the Hubli Electricity Supply Company in Karnataka has to pay `713.29 crore, of which `562.49 crore has been due for over 60 days.

While NTPC had initially decided to regulate power supply to these states for three months from February 6 or till the time these discoms clear the pending dues, the issue has been resolved after getting a satisfactory reply from discoms, PTI quoted sources as saying. 

Chairman and managing director of Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited K Vijayanand said they were in the process of raising some funds through bonds and once that is done pending bills would be cleared. Chairman and managing director of TS-Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao also said they have informed the NTPC that they would clear dues in two or three installments to which the PSU has agreed and withdrawn its notice.

According to the terms of the power purchase agreement (PPA), bulk power supply agreement (BPSA) and other such pacts signed between Andhra Pradesh and NTPC for various NTPC stations, payments for the energy bill are to be made within two months from the date of issue of the bill for supply. In the event of a default by distribution companies it supplies power to, NTPC has the right to discontinue or regulate the power from its station.

The proposed regulation would be implemented with effect from February 6, the NTPC had said in its notice to AP Transco.

