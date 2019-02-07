The man behind success of power sector in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year is a Golden Jubilee year in power sector for TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and it coincides with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts for the Golden Telangana. The role of power sector, in realising the Golden Telangana, is very crucial. However, Prabhakar Rao did not let down the Chief Minister. The power sector, in the last four years, witnessed several milestones and a complete turn around. And the man behind that achievement is Prabhakar Rao.

This is the 50th year for Prabhakar Rao in power sector. His journey in power sector began on a humble note on February 10 in 1969. He started his career as an accounts officer in the then APS Electricity Board (APSEB). In the last 50 years, he held several important positions including Financial Advisor, Member Finance, Director Finance and Joint Managing director of AP Genco.

After the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made Prabhakar Rao as CMD of TS Genco. Later, additional charge of CMD Transco too was given to him.“The last four years are very memorable in my career. On the day the Telangana was formed, the State had 2,700 MW power deficit. There were power holidays for two days in a week. There was four to eight hours of load shedding, besides low voltage problems. Several farmers died of snake bite when they tried to operate their agriculture motors during nights,” Prabhakar Rao recalled.

“At that time, KCR garu asked me to make a turn around in the situation. Now, things have changed. The installed capacity of the State increased from 7,778 MW to 16,550 MW. We are providing 24X7 power to around 25 lakh agriculture consumers and providing quality and abundant power to all,” Prabahkar Rao explained.

Born in Pallaruguda in Sangem mandal in Warangal, the 70-year-old Prabhakar Rao, always has a passion for accepting the challenges. “I took up the KCR’s directions as a challenge and produced the result. This is possible due to the team work of all the employees,” he said. Self-respect and discipline are his two favaourite words. “Because of this, I have submitted resignations twice in my career. When VV Reddy was chairman, I had a difference of opinion with him. But, the entire staff from attender to officer stood by my side and the chairman refused my resignation,” Prabhakar Rao said.

Rao also had a difference with the then Chief Minister in 2002 and resigned. But, when YS Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister, Prabhakar Rao was made the Genco Director. It has indeed been an electrifying performance by Prabhakar Rao.