TS realty prices were highest in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the real estate market has been going through a relative lull, with some bright spots seen in the last quarter of the year, Hyderabad has recorded an upward surge in property prices with a 2 per cent rise in the last quarter, the highest among major cities in the country. This indicates that more and more pocket friendly projects are coming up, which is encouraging home-buyers to invest in them.

The surge was noted in a study undertaken by ‘99 acres.com’ who noted that Q4 recorded the best deals of 2018 compared to previous months across the country. Amongst the best performing major cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest growth in realty prices than compared to Delhi and Mumbai, whose growth in property prices was 0 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Hyderabad managed to beat even likes of Bengaluru which showed a growth of 1 per cent. According to the report, the surge comes as a good sign as the industry has been in a recovery stage since last 6 months of 2018. However more and more projects are being made in the ‘affordable housing’ segment as more price-sensitive home buyers are confident in investing. These affordable housing stock, about 41% were wihtin the 40 lakh budget bracket in city fringes.

Incidentally, while the report attributes the positive surge to implementation of RERA in the country, it noted that Telangana has been lagging behind on registration of their projects under the Act. However, property pundits think, the surge is here to stay. “Overall, the year is expected to reap the returns of the regulations introduced in the sector and tread a growth trajectory. Sales in under-construction segment might improve if GST rates on under-construction properties are trimmed down to 5 percent,” noted Maneesh Upadhyaya, Chief Business Officer, 99acres.com,