Home States Telangana

TS realty prices were highest in country

The surge was noted in a study undertaken by ‘99 acres.com’ who noted that Q4 recorded the best deals of 2018 compared to previous months across the country.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the real estate market has been going through a relative lull, with some bright spots seen in the last quarter of the year, Hyderabad has recorded an upward surge in property prices with a 2 per cent rise in the last quarter, the highest among major cities in the country. This indicates that more and more pocket friendly projects are coming up, which is encouraging home-buyers to invest in them.

The surge was noted in a study undertaken by ‘99 acres.com’ who noted that Q4 recorded the best deals of 2018 compared to previous months across the country. Amongst the best performing major cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest growth in realty prices than compared to Delhi and Mumbai, whose growth in property prices was 0 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Hyderabad managed to beat even likes of Bengaluru which showed a growth of 1 per cent. According to the report, the surge comes as a good sign as the industry has been in a recovery stage since last 6 months of 2018. However more and more projects are being made in the ‘affordable housing’ segment as more price-sensitive home buyers are confident in investing. These affordable housing stock, about 41% were wihtin the 40 lakh budget bracket in city fringes. 

Incidentally, while the report attributes the positive surge to implementation of RERA in the country, it noted that Telangana has been lagging behind on registration of their projects under the Act. However, property pundits think, the surge is here to stay. “Overall, the year is expected to reap the returns of the regulations introduced in the sector and tread a growth trajectory. Sales in under-construction segment might improve if GST rates on under-construction properties are trimmed down to 5 percent,” noted Maneesh Upadhyaya, Chief Business Officer, 99acres.com,

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp