TS to get 2 more power units with 540 MW capacity

HYDERABAD: Another 540 MW power will be added to the State in April, taking the total installed capacity to 17,050 MW, according to TS Transco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhkar Rao.Speaking to Express on Wednesday, he said that two units (2X270 MW) of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant will be operational by April. The remaining two units (2X270 MW) of Bhadradri will start functioning from December end.

Rao said that another 1,600 MW will be added in 2020. Two units of NTPC (2X800 MW) will be operational by the end of next year. He, however, said that the 4,000 MW Yadadri Power Plant will commence operations in three to four years time.

After 2014, the State government entrusted the job of construction new power plants to Genco. On the efficiency side too, the Genco plants are good. The PLF of the power plants was 80 per cent. The per capita power consumption, an indication of the growth and prosperity, of the state was 1,727 units. This was against the national average of 1,159 units.