Home States Telangana

TS to get 2 more power units with 540 MW capacity

Rao said that another 1,600 MW will be added in 2020. Two units of NTPC (2X800 MW) will be operational by the end of next year.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Another 540 MW power will be added to the State in April, taking the total installed capacity to 17,050 MW, according to TS Transco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhkar Rao.Speaking to Express on Wednesday, he said that two units (2X270 MW) of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant will be operational by April. The remaining two units (2X270 MW) of Bhadradri will start functioning from December end.

Rao said that another 1,600 MW will be added in 2020. Two units of NTPC (2X800 MW) will be operational by the end of next year. He, however, said that the 4,000 MW Yadadri Power Plant will commence operations in three to four years time.

After 2014, the State government entrusted the job of construction new power plants to Genco.  On the efficiency side too, the Genco plants are good. The PLF of the power plants was 80 per cent. The per capita power consumption, an indication of the growth and prosperity, of the state was 1,727 units. This was against the national average of 1,159 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp