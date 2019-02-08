Home States Telangana

Dr Kafeel Khan wants health services to be made primary issue of Lok Sabha elections

Dr Kafeel Khan said that public health expenditure has to be increased from current 1.2 per-cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent and the health budget has to be doubled to Rs 1.2 lakh crore per annum.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended and arrested following deaths of infants at BRD Medical College in August 2017, speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended and arrested following deaths of infants at BRD Medical College in August 2017, speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Express

HYDERABAD:  Dr Kafeel Khan, lecturer from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested in connection with deaths of infants at BRD Medical College in August 2017, and later granted bail, said that as part of ‘Health for All’ campaign they will make health services provided in the country a primary issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who is in Hyderabad as part of his nationwide campaign, speaking to the media here on Thursday,  said they will prepare a proposal which will be submitted to all political parties. Referring to the problem of malnourishment and immunisation in India, he proposed solutions to address issues in public health. Citing the expenditure on health system in different countries, he said: “It is eight per cent of GDP in USA and three per cent in China. But in India it is only 1.2 per cent of GDP”. 

He said that public health expenditure has to be increased from current 1.2 per-cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent and the health budget has to be doubled to Rs 1.2 lakh crore per annum. “The 1.5 lakhs of vacancies have to be filled. Minimum pay has to be offered to ASHA workers. And GST rate on health insurance premium has to be cut from current 18 per cent to five per cent, to make it affordable to common people,” Dr Kafeel Khan said. 

He also reiterated that the reason for death of the children at the BRD Medical College, was stoppage of liquid oxygen due to non-payment of dues to vendor.

“To hide government administrative failure, I was made scapegoat and imprisoned for nine months, though I left no stone unturned in saving the lives of kids on that day.”

