Girl attacked by stalker continues to be critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirty hours after a 17-year-old girl was hacked with a sickle multiple times by her stalker, her condition remains critical. A team of specialist doctors at Yashoda Hospital operated upon her on Thursday, but said she was likely to develop infections as the weapon with which she was attacked was rusted. “We are constantly monitoring her to make sure infections are prevented,” a doctor said.

C Bharath, 19, who hacked the girl 17 times for having spurned his advances, was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him for 14 days.“Her blood pressure was not recordable when she was admitted (Wednesday morning). But it has improved a little,” said Dr Srinivas while addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

A piece of her skull broke in the attack and is now embedded in her brain. To know the extent of injuries, MRI, CT cerebral angiography tests were performed. Dr S Naresh told reporters she has not gained consciousness and her medical condition continues to be critical.

Her family has expressed concerns over the quality of life she will have even if she manages to survive the gruesome attack. She will not be able to lead a normal life,” said Laxmi Narayana, the girl’s grandfather. Bharath concealed the sickle in his sweater and waited for at least 45 minutes for her to step out of her home to attack her. The weapon was stolen two days back, so the attack was premeditated, the police said.