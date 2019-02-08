Home States Telangana

Telangana government lethargic in dealing with wild boar menace: Nawab Shafath Ali Khan

Khan was speaking at a lecture on ‘man-animal conflict’ organized by the Metropolitan Criminal Courts Bar Association on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based sharp shooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan on Thursday alleged that the State Forest department is being lethargic in giving orders for shooting down wild boars. This, he said, is despite the government setting up a panel of shooters whose services could be utilized for culling wild boar.

It may be mentioned here that wild boars are regarded as a pest by farmers in many districts across the state, especially in southern districts where they wreck havoc in fields destroying agricultural fields. 

Khan, also said that the government should utilize the provision available Wildlife Protection Act, that makes it possible to declare wild boar as a vermin. 

