Hopeful of success: BJP to focus on 14 Lok Sabha segments in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a thorough research and after identifying the places where the party has more chances of electoral success, the State unit of BJP has decided to focus on 14 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Though the saffron party will be contesting in all 17 Parliamentary constituencies of Telangana, it has decided to go all out in the 14 segments where they presume they have chances of winning the seats.

An announcement to this effect was made by the party after BJP’s national president Amit Shah held a video conference with the presidents and general secretaries of the party’s state units from across the country on Thursday. “We have identified 14 of the 17 Parliamentary seats where we have winning chances,” said BJP State president K Laxman, who attended the video conference with Amit Shah, said.

Meetings planned

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has strategically divided the State’s 17 constituencies into three clusters to carry out preparations and campaigning for the elections.To chalk out the plans for pre-poll preparation process, Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently held a meeting with the party workers of the constituencies of the first cluster.

Similar meetings by the top leaders of the party are also planned to interact with the party workers of the constituencies in the other two clusters. These and several other meetings to be addressed by the national-level leaders will be conducted until March 2 when the notification for the general elections is likely to be issued.

Among the top leaders who will be addressing the meetings are BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister Smriti Irani. Meanwhile, the party’s State leaders refused to name the three constituencies in which they are not sure of doing well. However, the sources said that the saffron party is doubtful of success in Medak, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda constituencies.