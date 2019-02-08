Home States Telangana

If you don’t say ‘Bharath matha ki jai’, you can’t be in Bharath: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

According to Singh, Muslims are not terrorists but all those who have been caught in India for terror activities are Muslims.

Published: 08th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  T Raja Singh is at it again. The BJP’s lone MLA in the State, who has penchant for creating controversies, has once again delivered communally-laden comments during a public meeting titled ‘Hindu Rashtra Sammelan’ in Maharashtra’s south-western city of Solapur on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of charged up people, Raja Singh said “those who oppose Hindu religious feelings cannot stay in the country.” “Anyone who does not say ‘Bharath matha ki jai’, or worship gau (cow) matha cannot be in Bharath,” he thundered.

As if to justify his comments, he said that “India is a Hindu majority and everyone who wants to identify themselves to be Indians should respect the feelings of Hindus”. 

Singh said that the “youth of the country should be ready to take beatings just like Chatrapati Shivaji in proclaiming one’s religious inclination”. He went on to claim that those opposing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya are denying their own roots of the country. 

Stating that several temples are being demolished, he said: “We will give you a list of illegal (masjids) that are to be brought down. I will give you the authority to do so. Then it would be equality on what is happening to Hindu temples that are being demolished.”

According to Singh, Muslims are not terrorists but all those who have been caught in India for terror activities are Muslims. Singh also claimed that several Hindus were being converted in the name of ‘Love Jihad’ and asked youth to be cautious of such illegal activities.

Telangana Raja Singh

