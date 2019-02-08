Home States Telangana

PIL in Telangana High Court for probe into Nampally Exhibition Grounds fire

Petitioner Khaja Aijazuddin submitted that the lives of the people visiting the exhibition were in danger as the society had not obtained a fire NOC.

Published: 08th February 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nampally Exhibition fire erupted on January 30 could not be extinguished on time as the society had failed to comply with required fire safety measures. | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Thursday seeking a CB-CID or SIT probe into the recent major fire accident at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in the city. 

It also sought direction to the exhibition society for immediate closure of the exhibition, which restarted on February 2, for failure to comply with fire safety measures as per provisions of the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999.

ALSO READ: After Nampally Exhibition Grounds fire tragedy, now hydrants to be placed at public places

Petitioner Khaja Aijazuddin submitted that the lives of the people visiting the exhibition were in danger as the society had not obtained a fire NOC (no-objection certificate). The major fire that had erupted on January 30 could not be extinguished on time as the society had failed to comply with required fire safety measures.

The case registered by city police was kept in cold storage, he alleged and sought the court to direct the DGP to transfer the case to CB-CID or SIT and to prosecute the organizers under the provisions of IPC.

