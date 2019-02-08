Home States Telangana

Restrict power supply in Kawal Tiger Reserve area, Telangana High Court tells government

The bench made it clear to the concerned authorities to take steps ensuring that electricity be supplied only to those having legal connections.

Published: 08th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a significant ruling, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to restrict power supply in the Kawal Tiger Reserve area, spread over Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. Finding fault with poachers being allowed to set up illegal live electrical wires, the bench made it clear to the concerned authorities to take steps ensuring that electricity be supplied only to those having legal connections.

Further, the bench impleaded the State Principal Secretary to Home, Director General of Police, district collectors and superintendents of police of Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial, Excise Commissioner and Managing Director of TSPSDCL in the present case and directed police, excise and forest officials to make joint inspections in the reserve area and submit reports individually before the court.

The bench was passing this order in relation to a PIL filed by Diya Sur, a wild life conservationist from Hyderabad city, assailing the inaction of the concerned authorities for the failure in implementing the Tiger conservation plan as approved by the National tiger conservation authority, New Delhi in Kawal reserve forest area.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Prashanth Kumar Jha and others concerned appeared before the bench and brought to the notice of the court about usage of live electrical wires in reserve.

Assistant Solicitor General K Lakshman, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Government of India would extend all technical and financial support to the Telangana government for the maintenance and protection of Kawal Tiger Reserve.

It has earlier extended special Tiger protection forces for the Amarabad tiger reserve and the members of such teams would have weapons as permitted by the competent authority. 

After recording the same, the Bench suggested the state government to address the issues regarding the forest guards and the staff by equipping them with required arms and ammunition imparting requisite training in their usage. The bench made it clear that no encroachments should be allowed in the area. 
After hearing both sides, the bench directed the concerned authorities to file their reports and posted the matter to February 28.

