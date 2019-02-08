Shikha told AP cops Jayaram asked her to arrange Rs 1 crore?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The last call I received from my uncle was on the night of January 31, asking me to arrange `1 crore for him,” Shikha Choudhary alias Pulivarthy Madhuri is understood to have told Andhra Pradesh police, in connection with the murder case investigation of her uncle, NRI businessman Chigurupati Jayaram.

A day after AP DGP RP Thakur directed Krishna police to transfer the investigation to Hyderabad police as the murder took place in the Jubilee Hills police station limits, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Thursday told Express that they had received the case diary from the former. The CP has appointed Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K S Rao as the primary investigation officer for the case.

As per sources, Shikha Choudhary talked extensively to AP police about her stint with Express TV and Tetran. Reportedly, it was in 2014 that she completed her MBA and took charge as the vice-president at Express TV. At the time of her joining, the channel was running in losses, as also Tetran. “It was when we were trying to deal with the issues at Tetran that uncle introduced Rakesh Reddy to me,” Shikha is learnt to have told Andhra Pradesh police.

According to Shikha, Jayaram had called her twice, asking her to arrange `1 crore -- once on December 30, and later on the night of January 31 after she failed to arrange it for him. She was reportedly staying at Novatel Hotel in Shamshabad that night, along with a friend. The next morning, she came to know about Jayaram’s death. “I went to his house that day to take a file and left,” she said.