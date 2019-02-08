Home States Telangana

SRSP to provide water to 14.40 lakh acres this Kharif season

Peoples’ representatives from SRSP ayacut area attended the review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Published: 08th February 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government has decided to provide irrigation water to an ayacut of 14.40 lakh acres through the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in the upcoming Kharif season. At a detailed review of the ongoing works of SRSP renovation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to complete construction of all canals and culverts by June in order to provide water for Kharif crops. Water from the Godavari water will be lifted from Medigadda barrage, a part of Kalshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The water lifted through Medigadda will be diverted to Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) and Lower-Manair Dam (LMD). 

Peoples’ representatives from SRSP ayacut area attended the review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process. “The lining of the canals should be completed in the second phase. If necessary, the carrying capacity of the canals should be increased. Post as many engineers as needed to identify the pending works and expedite SRSP renovation,” Rao told the officials.

The CM asked the officials to complete the required survey and prepare estimates soon. He said the State government would release required funds immediately. He made it clear the tail-end farmers in Dornakal, Tungaturthy, Bhupalpally and Ramagundam Assembly segments too should receive sufficient water under SRSP. 

He directed the officials to invite tenders for taking up cement lining in all distributaries under SRSP stage-2. He directed the officials to prepare profiles and operational guidelines to all the irrigation projects. The funds required will be allocated in the Budget, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp