SRSP to provide water to 14.40 lakh acres this Kharif season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to provide irrigation water to an ayacut of 14.40 lakh acres through the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in the upcoming Kharif season. At a detailed review of the ongoing works of SRSP renovation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to complete construction of all canals and culverts by June in order to provide water for Kharif crops. Water from the Godavari water will be lifted from Medigadda barrage, a part of Kalshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The water lifted through Medigadda will be diverted to Mid-Manair Dam (MMD) and Lower-Manair Dam (LMD).

Peoples’ representatives from SRSP ayacut area attended the review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process. “The lining of the canals should be completed in the second phase. If necessary, the carrying capacity of the canals should be increased. Post as many engineers as needed to identify the pending works and expedite SRSP renovation,” Rao told the officials.

The CM asked the officials to complete the required survey and prepare estimates soon. He said the State government would release required funds immediately. He made it clear the tail-end farmers in Dornakal, Tungaturthy, Bhupalpally and Ramagundam Assembly segments too should receive sufficient water under SRSP.

He directed the officials to invite tenders for taking up cement lining in all distributaries under SRSP stage-2. He directed the officials to prepare profiles and operational guidelines to all the irrigation projects. The funds required will be allocated in the Budget, he added.