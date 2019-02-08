Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP slams K Chandrasekhar Rao for not forming full Cabinet

After his party's spectacular victory in the December 7 assembly elections, Chandrasekhar Rao took over as Chief Minister for a second term on December 13.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The BJP in Telangana Friday found fault with the ruling TRS for not forming a full Cabinet even over 50 days after the government assumed office, claiming that principles of the Constitution emphasise on putting in place a council of ministers.

"The government is being run by officials, there is no cabinet. It's not a delay of one or two days. After four days, it is going to be two months since KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) assumed office," BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told reporters.

After his party's spectacular victory in the December 7 assembly elections, Chandrasekhar Rao took over as Chief Minister for a second term on December 13.

Mohd Mehmood Ali was the only minister to take oath of office along with him.

It is a "new record in India" that there has been no full Cabinet in close to two months and a "matter of shame" for Telangana, he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson said Article 163 of Constitution talks about council of ministers to be in place to aid the Chief Minister and the Governor.

"Government means council of ministers. Assembly means council of ministers. CM is the Head of the council of ministers. There are no ministers and you are Head of what," he said.

This attitude amounted to an insult to democracy, he claimed.

BJP would submit representations to the President and the Governor if a full cabinet is not formed soon, he said.

The Governor should summon the Chief Minister and advise him to form a full cabinet, he said.

Rejecting the opposition charges of delay in forming a full cabinet, TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan had earlier said the government appointed a committee of senior IAS officers to streamline the entire administration.

There are about 60 departments in the government and the state can have a maximum of 17 ministers as per the constitutional cap of 15 per cent of the assembly strength, he had said.

The Telangana Assembly has 119 members.

The Congress has also been attacking the government over the delay in the formation of the full cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Telangana TRS Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp