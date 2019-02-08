Home States Telangana

Telangana: Power supply cut off to irrigation department over dues

Despite the strict action, the irrigation department is not in a position to clear the arrears as it does not have enough funds.

Published: 08th February 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Power Cut

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Owing to lack of funds, the irrigation department has turned into a power defaulter in Mahbubnagar district, forcing the electricity department to disconnect the power supply.  

According to officials, the electricity department has issued notices to the irrigation department, but with the latter not responding, it disconnected the electricity connections of pump sets. 

Despite the strict action, the irrigation department is not in a position to clear the arrears as it does not have enough funds. The arrears related to Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima Lift irrigation projects have mounted up to Rs 957 crore in the district in the last one year, the officials informed. 

