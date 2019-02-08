Telangana: Power supply cut off to irrigation department over dues

Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Owing to lack of funds, the irrigation department has turned into a power defaulter in Mahbubnagar district, forcing the electricity department to disconnect the power supply.

According to officials, the electricity department has issued notices to the irrigation department, but with the latter not responding, it disconnected the electricity connections of pump sets.

Despite the strict action, the irrigation department is not in a position to clear the arrears as it does not have enough funds. The arrears related to Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima Lift irrigation projects have mounted up to Rs 957 crore in the district in the last one year, the officials informed.