By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after holding a meeting with TPCC leaders and MLAs from Telangana, AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday approved names of presidents of 31 District Congress Committees (DCC), two City Congress Committees.

M Anjan Kumar Yadav, who was president of Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee, retained the place.

Javeed was named as president of Khammam City Congress Committee. Besides, N Deepak Chowdary’s name is approved as working president of Khammam City Congress Committee.