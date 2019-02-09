Home States Telangana

Budget likely to be presented on Feb 25

The vote-on-account Budget is likely to be presented on February 25.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vote-on-account Budget is likely to be presented on February 25. According to sources, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, during a recent discussion with the officials concerned, finalised February 25 as the date to present the budget. The Fifteenth Finance Commission will tour the State for three days from February 18. After the its visit, Rao will focus on the Budget, sources said.However, it is not clear who will present the Budget. If the Cabinet is not expanded till February 25, the CM himself will present the Budget.

 

