Craving cake? Your local bakery may serve you a side of drug-resistant bacteria

HYDERABAD: Think twice before you grab a quick bite from your favourite bakery. A recent study reveals confectioneries, chicken and cheese are likely to contain toxin-producing, multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Researchers from PSG College and DRDO-BU Centre for Life Sciences, Coimbatore collected 100 samples of milk, cheese, cake and chicken from bakeries across the country’s southern States to test for the presence of toxic strains of staphylococcus aureus (S. areus) which is notorious for its resistance to antibiotics.

Although S. areus is a commonly found bacteria that is present on the skin and upper respiratory tract of the human body, the bacteria can also contain toxic genes. Getting infected by such toxic genes containing S. areus bacteria can cause food poisoning and acute gastroenteritis.

While heating the food can destroy the bacteria, the toxins continue to remain in the food, points out the study published in Journal of Food Science Technology which stresses on the need for better enforcement of food safety measures.

The study detected the presence of S. areus bacteria in 51 bakery products, of which 34 were found to be containing either of the three enterotoxic genes — SEB, SEA or SEC. Chicken, cheese and milk samples contained the most number of toxin-containing S. areus bacteria strains.

It is not just the contamination of food which is disconcerting, but also the wide presence of drug-resistant variants of staphylococcus aureus.

The study also reports that 47 per cent of S Aureus bacteria isolates were found to be resistant to the drug methicillin.

Methicillin resistant S. areus, also known as MRSA, is a major health concern worldwide because if an already sick person is infected by MRSA, it can prove fatal.

Health scare in the south

According to the US Centre for Disease Control, S. aureus bacteria can cause sepsis, pneumonia and in extreme cases even infect the heart valves and bones. If a person contracts such an infection by the drug-resistant variety of S. aureus, it can prove life-threatening.