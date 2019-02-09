HC sets Mar 27 deadline to disburse Rs 250 crore to AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday while according green signal to the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to disburse `250 crore to the depositors who had invested `10,000 or less in the scam-hit AgriGold company, had laid down the procedure for completion of disbursal of the said amount through the district legal services authorities by March 27. The bench rejected the petitioner’s plea of directing the Telangana government to come up with a similar proposal for providing relief to the depositors of Telangana state.

The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was passing this order in batch of petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold depositors and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into the AgriGold scam and return of the monies to over 32 lakh depositors spread across several states, including AP and Telangana.

On Friday, AP State Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas placed before the court a copy of the GO issued by the AP government sanctioning `250 crore as an “immediate mitigating measure to provide solace to the AgriGold depositors of Andhra Pradesh who deposited `10,000 and below”. The AG said that the said amount was subject to reimbursement of the same from out of the monies fetched through sale of AgriGold properties through auctions conducted by the court. After the court’s permission, the government was ready to disburse the amount among the 7,90,199 depositors who have been identified by the CID, he added.

Disputing with the AG’s submission that the said amount was subject to reimbursement, petitioners’ counsel NS Arjun Kumar urged the court to club the said amount with the sale proceeds amounts deposited in the court’s account and distribute the same to the depositors of various states apart from AP.

After hearing both sides, the bench said that it would not pass orders for distributing the said amount to depositors of all states. As for the reimbursement issue, the bench said it would be a subject matter of discussion at a later stage.