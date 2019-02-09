HMDA to build welcome arches on highways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to construct welcome arches on all National and State Highways under its jurisdiction, meant to reflect the culture and heritage of Telangana.

The designs would be prepared for these arches and the development authority would take the consent of the State government to start the works.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar in a meeting held with officials a few days ago instructed them to submit a detailed plan for the construction of these welcome arches on all of the main roads that are under its jurisdiction.

As many as four National Highways and five State Highways pass through HMDA limits. Welcome arches would be erected on these highways, the officials said.