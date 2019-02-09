Home States Telangana

Land is the new gold in Sangareddy

Yadagiri, a small-time realtor in Sangareddy, located within 60km of the State capital, is not alone in investing his money in real estate rather than depending on banks.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

People wait outside the Sangareddy registration office on Friday | express

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: When we deposit Rs 6 lakh into a fixed deposit with a bank, the money is doubled in six years. But for B Yadagiri, an investment of Rs 6 lakh multiplied tenfold to Rs 60 lakh in one year. Yadagiri, a small-time realtor in Sangareddy, located within 60km of the State capital, is not alone in investing his money in real estate rather than depending on banks.

“Small business owners and government employees are investing in lands rather than depositing money into the banks,” said KV Ramanareddy, registrar of erstwhile Medak district. Hyderabad’s huge investments are unaffordable to this largely middle-class section so they opt to invest in Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts instead, he added. Bank officials told Express that people hesitated in depositing their money with the banks ever since demonetisation which was followed by rumours of the central government collecting income tax.

Connected to the Capital via the Outer Ring Road, these districts are seeing a realty boom alongside the eight-lane expressway circling the Hyderabad city. Exactly five years ago, land prices in Ramachandrapuram, Tellapur, Sangareddy and Jinnaram area were between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore per acre. But today you could not get the same piece of land unless you are ready to shell out anywhere between Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore per acre.

The number show how interested the public is when it comes to real estate investments in the region.
Of the districts in erstwhile Medak, Rangareddy tops the list of highest number of land sales followed by Medchal and Sangareddy -- which has already crossed the target collections at sub-registrar’s office, as assigned to it by the State government. Sangareddy was given a target of Rs 16,278.95 lakh for the financial year of 2018-19. With two months left before the year ends, its sub-registrar office has already collected Rs 28,214.99 lakh.

The month of January saw as many as 8,249 registrations in Sangareddy’s sub-registrar office, said the erstwhile Medak’s registrar KV Ramanareddy.

It can be said that the government is getting second highest revenue from the registration department after the excise department. He said government has given a target of Rs 255,84 lakh for 2018-19 for united Medak district and they have already collected Rs 40,241.14 lakh.

Md. Nizamuddin, a government employee from Patancheru area said if an apartment in Kollur and Tellapur areas near ring road cost up to Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. “Middle-class people cannot afford 100 sq-yard-plot for a house. Patancheru is an industrial area and so the land prices are high but the land prices surrounding Sangareddy too have increased,” he observed.

M Madhu from Sangareddy said that he had purchased 150 sq. yard near district collectorate for Rs 13,000 per sq. yard four years ago. Today the rates are Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 per sq. yard.

Oustees’ favourite investment?

P Venkatram Reddy from Bailampur, said oustees who have lost their lands to Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Reservoir were using the compensation money to purchase lands in Gajwel and Medchal causing land prices to shoot up. New ventures are coming up in the villages of Sangareddy as well where realtors are selling plots for Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per sq. yard -- prices that are much less compared to town areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sangareddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp