Lok Sabha elections: Congress asks ticket aspirants to submit credentials

HYDERABAD: The Congress juggernaut has started rolling to face the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, under instructions from the party high command, has called applications from those interested in contesting in Lok Sabha elections on Congress tickets from February 10.

He said that all those who are interested in contesting from any of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State could submit their applications with their full bio-data between February 10 and 12.

The Pradesh Congress Election Committee will go through each and every application to select the winning horses. After the exercise, the Election Committee will forward the shortlisted names to the party high command for its scrutiny.

The Congress, which is keen on improving its performance in the elections to the lower house, has named presidents for all the 31 district Congress committees to ensure that the party would work as a well-oiled machine and obtain traction among the people.

The Congress, in fact, has hopes on Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seats since the People’s Front candidates obtained more number of votes than its rival TRS candidates in all the seven Assembly segments in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the recently held Assembly elections.

Hope for improvement

In Khammam, the People’s Front candidates had obtained about 38,000 votes more while in Mahabubabad the number was 9,000. But in the rest of the State, its performance was pathetic as the TRS candidates secured votes in lakhs more than what People’s Front candidates polled.

Nonetheless, the Congress leaders are hopeful of improving performance in the rest of the Lok Sabha elections since the factors that would be in play in the Lok Sabha elections would be different. They point out that voting for Lok Sabha elections will be different from Assembly elections, implying that the Congress would be able to improve its performance.

The Congress leaders hope to give tough fight and, if things go as they plan, they might even win some of the Lok Sabha seats. Apart from Khammmam and Mahabubabad, the party leaders believe prospects are bright in Bhongir, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Zaheeraba, Chevella and Adilabad.

Among these constituencies, competition might be keen for Khammam as Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and Renuka Chowdhary are eying the seat. In Mahabubbad, former union minister P Balaram Naik is keen to contest while Madhu Yashki Goud might move from Nizamabad to Bhongir even though PCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy has set his eyes on it.

Revanth may contest from Mahbubnagar

Former minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has already announced that he would contest from Nalgonda. It is likely that Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy would contest from Mahbubnagar.