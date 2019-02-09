Mulaqat rooms turn chaotic as number of visitors double

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE number of visitors thronging the Chanchalguda Central Prison is now increasing by the day, almost outnumbering the security deployed on the prison premises. The new development is after the prisons department made the decision to open its gates for the prisoners’ family members to hold multiple mulaqats in a month.

The decision to lift restrictions on mulaqat was made in a bid to enable prisoners to meet their family members. The idea of the department was to improve the psychological health of the inmates, who mostly suffer from depression. However, the continuous pouring of people to the room has a mulaqat room has turned chaotic.

“A lot of people are coming in and it becomes difficult to even hear on what the other person has to say. It is literally chaos as people are pushing each other to get near the steel mesh and speak to their loved ones,” rued a relative of an undertrial inmate.

In the last ten days, the number of people wanting to visit their loved ones in prisons has doubled. As per data, before the restrictions were lifted there were 80 - 100 persons visiting the prison. But it has shot up to 180 - 250 on a single day after the restrictions were lifted.

It is also that the modernisation of mulaqat rooms are still underway that the chaos is evident. Unlike the central prison in Warangal where there are soundproof rooms with intercom telephones used, the Chanchalguda prison has no such facility.

E-permissions not sought

Despite the State prisons department being one of the first in South India to start online booking to meet prisoners. However, it is not being put to use. As per prisons officials, in 2018 there were 15 registrations through online mode. When the facility was launched in 2017, the motive was to reduce the hassles in standing in ques at the jail for registering.