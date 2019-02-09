Home States Telangana

Mulaqat rooms turn chaotic as number of visitors double

The decision to lift restrictions on mulaqat was made in a bid to enable prisoners to meet their family members.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE number of visitors thronging the Chanchalguda Central Prison is now increasing by the day, almost outnumbering the security deployed on the prison premises. The new development is after the prisons department made the decision to open its gates for the prisoners’ family members to hold multiple mulaqats in a month.

The decision to lift restrictions on mulaqat was made in a bid to enable prisoners to meet their family members. The idea of the department was to improve the psychological health of the inmates, who mostly suffer from depression. However, the continuous pouring of people to the room has a mulaqat room has turned chaotic.

“A lot of people are coming in and it becomes difficult to even hear on what the other person has to say. It is literally chaos as people are pushing each other to get near the steel mesh and speak to their loved ones,” rued a relative of an undertrial inmate.

In the last ten days, the number of people wanting to visit their loved ones in prisons has doubled. As per data, before the restrictions were lifted there were 80 - 100 persons visiting the prison. But it has shot up to 180 - 250 on a single day after the restrictions were lifted.

It is also that the modernisation of mulaqat rooms are still underway that the chaos is evident. Unlike the central prison in Warangal where there are soundproof rooms with intercom telephones used, the Chanchalguda prison has no such facility.

E-permissions not sought

Despite the State prisons department being one of the first in South India to start online booking to meet prisoners. However, it is not being put to use. As per prisons officials, in 2018 there were 15 registrations through online mode. When the facility was launched in 2017, the motive was to reduce the hassles in standing in ques at the jail for registering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp