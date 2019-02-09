Ninth Foundation Day lecture held at ICFAI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “EDUCATION as a tool can be used to develop something phenomenal,” said New Delhi’s leading litigation lawyer Lakshmikumaran on Friday. He was delivering the ninth Foundation Day Lecture at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) campus in Hyderabad. Dwelling on the importance of education as an engine of growth, he added that there is a direct co-relation between a nation’s GDP and education.

Dr C Rangarajan, Chancellor of the University, presided over the function.He emphasized that there are three dimensions to education - access, equality and quality.“A teacher will convey, a good teacher will communicate, but a great teacher will inspire their students,” he stated. Dr J Mahender Reddy, IFHE vice-chancellor, also spoke at the event.