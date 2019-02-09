Trouble brewing in Congress after appointment of DCC presidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As feared, there is a rising tide of dissidence in the Congress, after the party high command named presidents for the 31 District Congress Committees in the State.Since Thursday night, the signs of dissonance were not difficult to miss -- some had announced resignations to their positions while others vented their spleen over the way the selection had been done.

Late on Thursday night, Rega Kantha Rao, who represents Pinapaka (ST) in Telangana Assembly, announced his resignation as PCC general secretary and convenor of Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency in protest against naming of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkteswara Rao as president of Bhadradri Kothagudem district unit. Kantha Rao hoped, that as an ST, he would be the hot favourite but finally it was Vanama who made the cut.

Kantha Rao who said STs had remained at the receiving end, expressed his disillusionment over the party’s choice of a non ST for the post. According to sources, he might join the TRS. What has fuelled the speculation is that he did not turn up at the felicitation function of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy is up in arms with the party leadership, faulting it for its decision to nominate P Durga Prasad, a supporter of Bhatti Vikramarka as Khammam district president. Sudhakar Reddy wanted one P Ranga Rao to be appointed to the post.He said that Durga Prasad was not the right candidate and expressed resentment over the way those who fawn over the party leadership are getting the plum positions.

An agitated Sudhakar Reddy wanted to know what has happened to opinions obtained on Sakthi App and why only those who were close to some people in the party were preferred.“It is not proper to allow one leader or one section in the party becoming strong. There has to be a balance,” Sudhakar Reddy said.

In Nizamabad district, there was trouble with Kesa Venu, who is Nizamabad City Congress president resigning to his party positions after the party appointed M Mohan Reddy in his place.Venu, who is a BC, hoped that he would be continued in the position and was unable to digest the development that the chose a Reddy, ignoring him.

