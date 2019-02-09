Home States Telangana

Trouble brewing in Congress after appointment of DCC presidents

As feared, there is a rising tide of dissidence in the Congress, after the party high command named presidents for the 31 District Congress Committees in the State.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As feared, there is a rising tide of dissidence in the Congress, after the party high command named presidents for the 31 District Congress Committees in the State.Since Thursday night, the signs of dissonance were not difficult to miss -- some had announced resignations to their positions while others vented their spleen over the way the selection had been done.

Late on Thursday night, Rega Kantha Rao, who represents Pinapaka (ST) in Telangana Assembly, announced his resignation as PCC general secretary and convenor of Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency in protest against naming of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkteswara Rao as president of Bhadradri Kothagudem district unit. Kantha Rao hoped, that as an ST, he would be the hot favourite but finally it was Vanama who made the cut.

Kantha Rao who said STs had remained at the receiving end, expressed his disillusionment over the party’s choice of a non ST for the post. According to sources, he might join the TRS. What has fuelled the speculation is that he did not turn up at the felicitation function of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Thursday night.

Ponguleti peeved

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy is up in arms with the party leadership, faulting it for its decision to nominate P Durga Prasad, a supporter of Bhatti Vikramarka as Khammam district president. Sudhakar Reddy wanted one P Ranga Rao to be appointed to the post.He said that Durga Prasad was not the right candidate and expressed resentment over the way those who fawn over the party leadership are getting the plum positions.

An agitated Sudhakar Reddy wanted to know what has happened to opinions obtained on Sakthi App and why only those who were close to some people in the party were preferred.“It is not proper to allow one leader or one section in the party becoming strong. There has to be a balance,” Sudhakar Reddy said.

In Nizamabad district, there was trouble with Kesa Venu, who is Nizamabad City Congress president resigning to his party positions after the party appointed M Mohan Reddy in his place.Venu, who is a BC, hoped that he would be continued in the position and was unable to digest the development that the chose a Reddy, ignoring him.

Kantha Rao quits, likely to join TRS

Late on Thursday night, Rega Kantha Rao, who represents Pinapaka (ST) in the Assembly, announced his resignation as PCC general secretary and convenor of Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency in protest against naming of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkteswara Rao as president of Bhadradri Kothagudem district unit. Kantha Rao hoped, that as an ST, he would be the hot favourite but finally it was Vanama who made the cut. Kantha Rao who said STs had remained at the receiving end, expressed his disillusionment over the party’s choice of a non ST for the post. According to sources, he may join TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp