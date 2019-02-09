Home States Telangana

TRS’ car to be more ‘visible’ on EVMs

Rao lodged the complaint to this effect with the ECI on December 27, soon after the Assembly elections.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The “car symbol” of ruling TRS party will be more “visible and clear” in Lok Sabha elections.  The pink party furnished the new design of their car symbol to Election Commission of India (ECI), as the symbol of car used in the recent Assembly elections was not clearly visible to naked eye.
Back in December, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao lodged a complaint with ECI, stating that the car symbol on EVMs during Assembly elections was too “dull” and the voters had trouble in spotting the party’s symbol.  Besides, the use of truck, tractor and other symbols which were looked like car confused the voters.  

Rao lodged the complaint to this effect with the ECI on December 27, soon after the Assembly elections. Responding to his complaint, the ECI wrote a letter on January 7 to TRS to suggest the design of the car which would be more visible and clear to voters. “We have submitted the latest design of car symbol to ECI,” TRS MP Vinod Kumar said on Friday.  The EC is likely to use the same symbol in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls on EVMs.

Vinod Kumar alleged that the Samajwadi Forward Block fielded candidates having names similar to the names of TRS candidates in the Assembly elections.The SFB was allotted truck symbol in the polls. With similar names and look-like symbol, several voters confused and voted for truck, he said, adding that TRS requested the EC not to allot truck, tractor and other symbols in the State.

