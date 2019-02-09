Home States Telangana

Telangana on high alert following Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

The threat of land mines is the highest considering one was set off in Cherla Mandal earlier this week.

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A DAY after a gun battle between the State police forces of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Maoists left at least 10 rebels dead, Telangana police has beefed up security in its border villages. The police encounter was the biggest of its kind in recent months and anticipating a backlash, the Telangana police has declared a high alert.

The threat of land mines is the highest considering one was set of in Cherla mandal earlier this week. Two more land mines were successfully detonated in the border areas in last two days.It is also expected that the remaining rebels might cross borders to take refuge in the State. As a result, security forces have been ushered in to intensify the combing operations along border. ASP Sanghram Singh Patil said, “We have alerted the forces in border areas while intensifying combing operations.” The concerned border has been sealed. Every one is required to produce a proof of identity while some of those found suspicious have been taken into custody.

Additional forces of CRPF and anti-insurgency specialist unit of Greyhounds have been deployed in the Bhadrachalam agency area which is close to where the encounter happened on Thursday. Combing operations are now entering into forests as well, one of the police officers told Express.

Security for all political targets is another concern and they have been asked resort to safer places until further notice. On-duty officers at police stations of border villages have also been advised not to step out of their stations, alone.

TAGS
Maoist encounter

