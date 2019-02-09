TSICET to be held on May 23, 24

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2019 will be held in two sessions on May 23 and 24. The exam is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses offered by the Universities in Telangana and affiliated colleges.

The results shall be announced June 13. Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the TSICET every year.Disclosing this to media persons here on Friday, TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy and Kakatiya University vice chancellor R Sayana stated that the exam would be conducted in CBT mode, having a total of 200 MCQs across 3 sections.

A total of 23,358 seats are available in over 100 B-School across the State. According to Papi Reddy, on February 21 notification would be issued and from March 7, applications would be accepted online.

The last date to submit the application is April 29 and with late fee May 18, he said. The online test as per TSICET exam pattern will comprise three sections - Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability and Communication Ability.