Bhupalpally home to 21 trekking spots ideal for getaways

Published: 10th February 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

trekking

Tourists trekking in the Bhupalpally forest area | Express

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Put on your trekking boots this weekend, because when the hills are calling, avid nature lovers pay heed — especially when Bhupalpally officials are bending over backwards to make the experience as pleasant as they come for those seeking adventure in the district. In a bid to open up new possibilities in the arena of adventure tourism, the district’s forest officials have now identified about 21 prime trekking spots. Making the prospect even more attractive for the tourists, the officials themselves will now draw up schedules for trekking and other adventure sports activities, adhering to the time constraints and interests of the visitors. 

Take for instance, a group wants to merely do some sightseeing in the area and trek for no more than 2 km. They would be taken to the pre-historic megalithic dolmens situated at the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.Meanwhile, if a team wants to trek for about 4 km, they could visit the Pandavula Gutta. On the other hand, those interested in trekking for 7 km would be taken to Oddugudem in Pasra region. 
At the same time, if a professional group seeks to trek for over 20 km, they could go to Pedda Gutta near Narsapur village in Tadvai mandal.

A popular suggestion to the tourists by the forest officials themselves is the ‘Laknavaram festival’, that allow them to indulge in a host of activities including night camping in the forest for 24 hours. 
Families can spent an entire day can by the lakeside and go about boating, trekking and cycling. They can also take part in jungle safaris, lake view safaris and bullock cart rides or even build a bonfire for the night. An eye-catching suspension bridge that connects the island to the mainland is also a star attraction. 

Bhupalpally trekking spots adventure sports Telangana tourist spots

