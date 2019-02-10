Home States Telangana

BJP leaders meet to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha elections

The party plans to show its strength through bike rallies and similar programmes.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:12 AM

K Laxman, President of Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana. (Express Photo by R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve its voter engagement, the State BJP is planning a major overhaul in its campaigning strategy. Leaders and members from various committees across the State met on Saturday. BJP State president K Laxman and in-charge for Parliamentary elections in Telangana, Aravind Limbavali, addressed the participants and explained to them various programmes that will be taken up in the run-up to the elections.

The party plans to show its strength through bike rallies and similar programmes. It is learnt that Union Minister for Law and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will address professionals on Sunday. Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to visit Mahbubnagar soon.

