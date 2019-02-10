Vikarabad Collector suspended for tampering with poll data

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad Collector Omar Jaleel was on Saturday suspended by the State government following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for opening electronic voting machines (EVMs) and deleting poll data from three control units (CUs) under Vikarabad Assembly segment.

Following Jaleel’s suspension, Rangareddy Collector Lokesh Kumar has been made in-charge collector of Vikarabad. When Congress candidate Gaddam Prasad Kumar approached the High Court over alleged discrepancy in the numbers of polled and counted votes and the mismatch of VVPATs, the court directed that EVMs not be touched until the case was cleared.

However, Jaleel, during his recent inspection of a strongroom, deleted data from three CUs. Following this, the ECI directed chief secretary SK Joshi to place Jaleel under suspension.“The Commission has directed that every voting machine used in an election and kept in the custody of the district election officer be untouched under the standard protocol of security till confirmation of election petition positions from the High Court concerned after the completion of the period for filing election petition i.e., 45 days from the date of declaration of results, the ECI said.

“If any election petition is filed in respect of any Assembly constituency, the EVMs used at all polling stations in the said constituency shall continue to be kept in the safe custody of the district election officer concerned till such time as the election petition is finally disposed of by the court or the EVMs are freed from the election petition by an express order of a competent court,” the Election Commission stated.

“Unauthorised opening of EVM warehouse and clearing of poll data from some EVMs of an Assembly constituency which is under election petition by Omar Jaleel, DEO, Vikarabad is clear and egregious violation of the extent rules and instructions of the Commission. “Jaleel not only acted in contravention of the Commission’s instructions, but through his reckless and irresponsible action, exposed the credibility and integrity of the election process in Vikarabad to avoidable doubts and aspersions,” the ECI observed.

“The Commission has carefully considered the entire matter and is taking serious view of the non-compliance of instructions,”the ECI stated and directed the government to place Jaleel under suspension.

The body has also instructed the State to furnish a copy of the chargesheet issued to Jaleel.

Cong seeks repoll

Speaking to reporters along with Chevella MP Konda Visheshwar Reddy at the Secretariat, Vikarabad Congress candidate Gaddam Prasad Kumar said the suspension of the Collector would not serve justice and demanded a re-election. Meanwhile, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee convenor G Niranjan said the party would also press for a repoll in Jubilee Hills.