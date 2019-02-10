Home States Telangana

Hyderabad cops confirm actress Jhansi’s relationship with Surya

Punjagutta ACP Vijay Kumar after going through her personal diary confirmed that the duo were in a relationship.

Published: 10th February 2019 08:53 AM

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel investigating the suicide of small screen actress Suvvada Naga Jhansi have recovered her personal diary from her flat on Saturday, which has led them to suspect that the actress had presented her boyfriend Surya Teja with valuable gifts, including a bike for his birthday recently.

Punjagutta ACP Vijay Kumar after going through her personal diary confirmed that the duo were in a relationship. It was also revealed that she had stopped acting in TV serials because Teja had asked her to do so.   

Taking a serious note on the allegations made by Suvvada Annapurana, Jhansi’s mother, about Surya Teja — which claimed that the latter had taken valuable gifts from Jhansi — the investigators have been following their leads and getting them cross-checked with Surya Teja.

“We will question Surya Teja in connection with the latest developments and based on the investigation reports, we will take further action,” one of the investigators said. Jhansi was found dead hanging to ceiling at her rented flat in Ameerpet a few days ago. 

