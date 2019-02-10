Fooled by ‘good luck’ machine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven member gang of fraudsters including its kingpin that cheated a businessman after promising him a rice-pulling equipment was arrested by Rachakonda police on Saturday. The main accused in the gang, Madanu Moksha Raju, convinced gullible public stating that the rice-pulling material was made of an alloy which was used by NASA for research is worth more than `1,000 crore and brings good fortune if kept at home. While they collected more than `41 lakh from the victim, police recovered property worth `12 lakh from the accused.