Fooled by ‘good luck’ machine

A seven member gang of  fraudsters including its kingpin that cheated a businessman after promising him a rice-pulling equipment was arrested by Rachakonda police on Saturday.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:01 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A seven member gang of  fraudsters including its kingpin that cheated a businessman after promising him a rice-pulling equipment was arrested by Rachakonda police on Saturday. The main accused in the gang, Madanu Moksha Raju, convinced gullible public stating that the rice-pulling material was made of an alloy which was used by NASA for research is worth more than `1,000 crore and brings good fortune if kept at home. While they collected more than `41 lakh from the victim, police recovered property worth `12 lakh from the accused.

